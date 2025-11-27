A History of Tumult: Guinea-Bissau’s Endless Cycle of Coups

Guinea-Bissau witnessed another political shake-up as army officers claimed to have overthrown President Umaro Sissoco Embalo following contentious elections. The country's history is marred by consistent instability and coup attempts, often intertwined with drug trafficking and power struggles.

The timeline of coups began in November 1980 when Joao Bernardo Vieira ousted President Luis Cabral in a coup. Vieira's rule saw various coup attempts, including a pivotal failure in 1998, triggering a civil war leading to his overthrow in 1999 by General Ansumane Mane.

Instability persisted with coup-related events in 2003, 2012, and most recently in 2025, highlighting the ongoing tumult. Despite attempts at stabilization, such as interim leaderships and elections, Guinea-Bissau continues to grapple with a reoccurring cycle of military intervention and political unrest.

