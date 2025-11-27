Embattled Congress MLA Faces Fresh Allegations Amid New Audio Leak

On Thursday, a woman submitted a significant sexual assault complaint against suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mankootathil to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. This development was prompted by the release of a new audio recording purportedly capturing a conversation between Mankootathil and the complainant, which surfaced online.

The complaint has been forwarded to the State Police Chief for further investigation. The complaint comes months after Mankootathil faced similar allegations from multiple individuals accusing him of sexual misconduct. Reacting to the complaint, the Palakkad MLA stated his intention to contest the accusations through legal channels, emphasizing his confidence in proving his innocence.

State Health Minister Veena George extended her support to the victim, urging her to remain strong and assuring her that Kerala stands with her. Previous cases related to Mankootathil emerged when an email triggered investigations, although the initial complainant did not step forward at that time. Allegations against him escalated after a recent audio clip revealed his insistence on personal matters, prompting further scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)