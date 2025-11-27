International Social Media Warfare: BJP vs Congress

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised allegations against foreign-based social media accounts, claiming they are fostering anti-India narratives under the influence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Left eco-system. The accusations were highlighted during a press conference at the BJP headquarters on Thursday.

Party spokesperson Sambit Patra showcased various X accounts that, according to him, were created outside India and are involved in social media campaigns targeting the Election Commission, the BJP-RSS, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Patra argued that these accounts are contributing to Congress' 'vote chori' allegations without factual basis.

The Congress, meanwhile, has refuted these claims. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate suggested that several BJP-affiliated accounts are also operated from abroad, questioning if they too are part of an 'anti-India narrative'. The opposition has accused the BJP of diverting attention from electoral fairness issues and geopolitical concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)