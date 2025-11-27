Left Menu

International Social Media Warfare: BJP vs Congress

The BJP has accused overseas social media accounts of fueling anti-India narratives, allegedly at the behest of Rahul Gandhi and the Left eco-system. The accusations focus on Congress and other leftist groups using foreign-linked accounts to mount smear campaigns against the Modi government and the BJP-RSS alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 19:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised allegations against foreign-based social media accounts, claiming they are fostering anti-India narratives under the influence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Left eco-system. The accusations were highlighted during a press conference at the BJP headquarters on Thursday.

Party spokesperson Sambit Patra showcased various X accounts that, according to him, were created outside India and are involved in social media campaigns targeting the Election Commission, the BJP-RSS, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Patra argued that these accounts are contributing to Congress' 'vote chori' allegations without factual basis.

The Congress, meanwhile, has refuted these claims. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate suggested that several BJP-affiliated accounts are also operated from abroad, questioning if they too are part of an 'anti-India narrative'. The opposition has accused the BJP of diverting attention from electoral fairness issues and geopolitical concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

