Putin Dismisses Ukrainian Legitimacy, Cites Electoral Dispute
Russian President Vladimir Putin deems Ukrainian leadership illegitimate, criticizing Kyiv's decision not to hold elections after President Zelenskiy's term ended. Kyiv argues elections are unfeasible during martial law and the ongoing conflict with Russia, claiming it focuses on territorial defense over electoral processes.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday declared Ukraine's leadership illegitimate, stating it was meaningless to sign any agreements with them due to the current political circumstances.
Putin argued that the Kyiv administration lost its legitimacy when it opted not to conduct elections following the expiration of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's official term.
In response, Ukrainian authorities cited the impossibility of elections under martial law and emphasized that their primary concern lies in defending the nation amid ongoing Russian military actions.
