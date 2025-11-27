Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday declared Ukraine's leadership illegitimate, stating it was meaningless to sign any agreements with them due to the current political circumstances.

Putin argued that the Kyiv administration lost its legitimacy when it opted not to conduct elections following the expiration of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's official term.

In response, Ukrainian authorities cited the impossibility of elections under martial law and emphasized that their primary concern lies in defending the nation amid ongoing Russian military actions.

