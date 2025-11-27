Left Menu

Nagaland's Historic Political Merger: Uniting for Naga Identity

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has hailed the merger of NDPP and NPF as a historic move for Naga unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 27-11-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 20:38 IST
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday lauded the formal alliance between NDPP and NPF as a monumental step toward Naga unity, underscoring its alignment with the interests of the people. During a meeting of the Naga People's Front's Central Executive Council, Rio emphasized the importance of working cohesively for the cause.

Rio recognized the merger's larger implications, aiming to strengthen Naga history, tradition, culture, and identity. While emphasizing collective interests, he acknowledged leadership challenges and called for party members to mutually adapt amid restructuring efforts.

The merger, celebrated on the NPF's 63rd anniversary, pushes for increased political footprint in Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and even Assam. The CEC passed resolutions to support the ongoing peace process and constitutional amendments for party reforms.

