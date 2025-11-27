Bihar Debacle: Congress Analyzes Poll Setback Amid NDA's Cash Strategy
Following a disappointing result in the Bihar assembly elections, Congress leaders met with top party figures to analyze their defeat. Issues like NDA's cash transfers to women, missed alliance opportunities, and voter list controversies were cited as key contributing factors to their electoral failure.
In the wake of their disappointing performance in the Bihar assembly elections, key Congress figures convened with top party officials on Thursday to dissect the reasons behind their loss. The meeting highlighted the strategic impact of the NDA government's Rs 10,000 transfer to women and unaddressed internal rifts.
Party president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Rahul Gandhi and K C Venugopal, met candidates and senior state leaders to assess the situation. Discussions centered on missed alliance opportunities and the influence of controversial voter list irregularities.
Abidur Rahman pointed to a delayed alliance formation and NDA's monetary allure as significant factors, voicing concerns over the party's internal discord. The Congress secured victories in only six out of 61 contested seats, prompting urgent introspection among its ranks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
