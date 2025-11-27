Lebanon's Prime Minister Calls Out Hezbollah Amid Rising Tensions with Israel
Lebanon's PM criticizes Hezbollah for not disarming, citing harm to the country as Israel continues airstrikes. Despite a ceasefire, tensions persist with Israeli operations expanding in southern Lebanon and the West Bank. The Lebanese government faces pressure to disarm Hezbollah, amidst regional unrest.
Lebanon's Prime Minister voiced a bold critique of Hezbollah on Thursday, accusing the group of refusing to disarm, thus exacerbating the challenges faced by the nation in the aftermath of its war with Israel. This comes at a crucial time when Lebanon is striving to recover.
As Israel executed a fresh wave of airstrikes on suspected Hezbollah locations in southern Lebanon, it highlighted ongoing tensions. Even a year after a ceasefire was agreed upon, Israel's military actions persist, alleging Hezbollah's attempts to rearm and reinforcing their presence in the area.
Meanwhile, rising regional conflicts, including a new Israeli offensive in the West Bank, threaten to destabilize the fragile peace in Gaza. The tensions have further escalated with a high-profile strike in Beirut, resulting in the death of Hezbollah's chief of staff.
