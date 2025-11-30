Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Strategic Response to Persistent Threats

Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist launching pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, is ongoing. Despite some installations being destroyed, active threats remain. The BSF is vigilant against infiltration attempts, employing modern surveillance amid low visibility conditions. The operation continues to evolve, incorporating lessons learned from past challenges for future strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 30-11-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 19:37 IST
Operation Sindoor: A Strategic Response to Persistent Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Operation Sindoor continues to make strategic strides against the persistent terrorism threat in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The Inspector General of the BSF, Ashok Yadav, confirmed the ongoing activities targeting terrorist launching pads despite previous successes.

Security forces along the Line of Control remain on high alert, determined to prevent terrorist infiltration into Kashmir before winter sets in. Yadav highlighted the importance of modern surveillance tools in managing decreased visibility during this period.

The operation is engineered to incorporate lessons from past challenges, continuously refining strategies to effectively combat attempts to disrupt peace, underlining the relentless commitment of Indian security forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stocks Surge as China and Hong Kong Ride Optimism Wave

Stocks Surge as China and Hong Kong Ride Optimism Wave

 Global
2
Odisha Cracks Down on Bangladeshi Infiltrators

Odisha Cracks Down on Bangladeshi Infiltrators

 India
3
Landmine Toll Hits Four-Year High Amid Treaty Withdrawals and Funding Cuts

Landmine Toll Hits Four-Year High Amid Treaty Withdrawals and Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Russian Banks Gear Up for Railways Debt Restructuring

Russian Banks Gear Up for Railways Debt Restructuring

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025