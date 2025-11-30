Operation Sindoor: A Strategic Response to Persistent Threats

Operation Sindoor continues to make strategic strides against the persistent terrorism threat in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The Inspector General of the BSF, Ashok Yadav, confirmed the ongoing activities targeting terrorist launching pads despite previous successes.

Security forces along the Line of Control remain on high alert, determined to prevent terrorist infiltration into Kashmir before winter sets in. Yadav highlighted the importance of modern surveillance tools in managing decreased visibility during this period.

The operation is engineered to incorporate lessons from past challenges, continuously refining strategies to effectively combat attempts to disrupt peace, underlining the relentless commitment of Indian security forces.

