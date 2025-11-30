Operation Sindoor: A Strategic Response to Persistent Threats
Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist launching pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, is ongoing. Despite some installations being destroyed, active threats remain. The BSF is vigilant against infiltration attempts, employing modern surveillance amid low visibility conditions. The operation continues to evolve, incorporating lessons learned from past challenges for future strategy.
- Country:
- India
Operation Sindoor continues to make strategic strides against the persistent terrorism threat in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The Inspector General of the BSF, Ashok Yadav, confirmed the ongoing activities targeting terrorist launching pads despite previous successes.
Security forces along the Line of Control remain on high alert, determined to prevent terrorist infiltration into Kashmir before winter sets in. Yadav highlighted the importance of modern surveillance tools in managing decreased visibility during this period.
The operation is engineered to incorporate lessons from past challenges, continuously refining strategies to effectively combat attempts to disrupt peace, underlining the relentless commitment of Indian security forces.
(With inputs from agencies.)