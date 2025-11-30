Karnataka's Political 'Truce': A Temporary Calm Amid Leadership Tensions
The 'truce' between Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar is seen as a temporary, strategic adjustment by analysts and opposition parties. This development follows a recent leadership power struggle, with the Congress blaming confusion on opposition and media influences.
In what is perceived as a temporary resolution, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, D K Shivakumar, have reportedly buried the hatchet after weeks of political tension. Opposition parties and analysts suggest this truce is merely a strategic adjustment, a calm before the potential resurgence of rivalry.
The Congress party has attributed the confusion and tensions to media narratives and opposition maneuvers. Following a lengthy power struggle, the two leaders met over breakfast and later presented a united front in a press conference, pledging allegiance to the party's high command.
Despite this public reconciliation, political observers remain skeptical about its longevity. With underlying tensions and ambitions, the situation is seen as a pragmatic move to maintain governance stability, rather than a genuine resolution. As such, the possibility of renewed discord looms over Karnataka's political landscape.
