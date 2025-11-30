Charting New Waters: Indo-Bangla Relations Amidst Regional Turmoil

Amidst growing regional tension, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi reiterated India's commitment to fostering strong ties with Bangladesh, describing the country as a 'friend'. Despite recent political upheavals in Bangladesh, Tripathi remains hopeful that relations will stabilize, stressing the significance of patience until future elections.

While addressing the military challenges posed by Pakistan's hypersonic missile tests, Tripathi highlighted India's strategic measures. He acknowledged the complex technological landscape, underscoring collaborations with DRDO and industry experts to address such threats effectively. Additionally, he noted the importance of underwater defense, pointing to advances in drone technologies.

The admiral also dismissed reports linking missile testing delays to Chinese spy ships, describing them as likely speculative narratives. He assured that India maintains rigorous surveillance over its waters, preventing unauthorized access by foreign vessels. Meanwhile, Tripathi lauded the ongoing integration efforts across India's military services.

(With inputs from agencies.)