Charting New Waters: Indo-Bangla Relations Amidst Regional Turmoil

Admiral Dinesh Tripathi speaks on Indo-Bangladesh relations amidst regional turmoil, highlighting India's ongoing commitment to its neighboring nation. Despite political shifts, Tripathi insists on viewing Bangladesh as an ally. He also discusses challenges from Pakistan's military advancements and the complexities posed by underwater defense technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 30-11-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 22:04 IST
Amidst growing regional tension, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi reiterated India's commitment to fostering strong ties with Bangladesh, describing the country as a 'friend'. Despite recent political upheavals in Bangladesh, Tripathi remains hopeful that relations will stabilize, stressing the significance of patience until future elections.

While addressing the military challenges posed by Pakistan's hypersonic missile tests, Tripathi highlighted India's strategic measures. He acknowledged the complex technological landscape, underscoring collaborations with DRDO and industry experts to address such threats effectively. Additionally, he noted the importance of underwater defense, pointing to advances in drone technologies.

The admiral also dismissed reports linking missile testing delays to Chinese spy ships, describing them as likely speculative narratives. He assured that India maintains rigorous surveillance over its waters, preventing unauthorized access by foreign vessels. Meanwhile, Tripathi lauded the ongoing integration efforts across India's military services.

