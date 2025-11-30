U.S.-Ukraine Talks: A Promising Start
Initial discussions between U.S. and Ukrainian officials aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict with Russia have commenced positively. Ukraine's first deputy foreign minister described the meeting as constructive and held in a warm atmosphere. The talks signal hope for a progressive outcome, attributed to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's leadership.
