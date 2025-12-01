Trump Confirms Talks with Maduro Amid Tense Relations
U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed speaking with Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro but withheld details of their conversation. Trump's acknowledgment came during a press conference aboard Air Force One. This interaction adds a layer of intrigue to the strained relations between the U.S. and Venezuela.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2025 03:32 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 03:32 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a surprising revelation, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday that he had engaged in a dialogue with Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. However, he chose to withhold specifics about the exchange.
While speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump was asked directly if he had a conversation with Maduro. He responded affirmatively, stating, 'The answer is yes.'
This acknowledgment by Trump raises questions and speculation about the nature of the talks, particularly given the tense diplomatic relations between the United States and Venezuela.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement