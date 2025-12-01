Trump Confirms Talks with Maduro Amid Tense Relations

In a surprising revelation, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday that he had engaged in a dialogue with Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. However, he chose to withhold specifics about the exchange.

While speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump was asked directly if he had a conversation with Maduro. He responded affirmatively, stating, 'The answer is yes.'

This acknowledgment by Trump raises questions and speculation about the nature of the talks, particularly given the tense diplomatic relations between the United States and Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies.)