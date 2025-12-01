Left Menu

Trump Confirms Talks with Maduro Amid Tense Relations

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed speaking with Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro but withheld details of their conversation. Trump's acknowledgment came during a press conference aboard Air Force One. This interaction adds a layer of intrigue to the strained relations between the U.S. and Venezuela.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2025 03:32 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 03:32 IST
Trump Confirms Talks with Maduro Amid Tense Relations
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising revelation, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday that he had engaged in a dialogue with Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. However, he chose to withhold specifics about the exchange.

While speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump was asked directly if he had a conversation with Maduro. He responded affirmatively, stating, 'The answer is yes.'

This acknowledgment by Trump raises questions and speculation about the nature of the talks, particularly given the tense diplomatic relations between the United States and Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Major Drug Bust in Pulwama: Police Intercept Narco-Terror Chain

Major Drug Bust in Pulwama: Police Intercept Narco-Terror Chain

 India
2
British MP Denounces Bangladesh Court's Verdict

British MP Denounces Bangladesh Court's Verdict

 United Kingdom
3
Festive Boost and GST Cuts Propel Loan Growth in Banking Sector

Festive Boost and GST Cuts Propel Loan Growth in Banking Sector

 India
4
SC asks CBI to first probe pan-India digital arrest scam cases.

SC asks CBI to first probe pan-India digital arrest scam cases.

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025