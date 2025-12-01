Mamata Banerjee Ramps Up Anti-SIR Campaign in Bengal
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is intensifying her campaign against the Electoral Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) with rallies in Malda, Murshidabad, and Cooch Behar. The TMC is countering the BJP's 'infiltrator-cleansing' narrative, leveraging these rallies as platforms to reclaim political discourse ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is escalating her critique against the Electoral Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) by organizing rallies across key districts of the region. This week's rallies in Malda and Murshidabad will be followed by a major gathering in Cooch Behar next week, according to TMC sources.
Her campaign, already launched in Bongaon within the Matua belt, accuses the SIR of intimidating borderland families. The TMC is branding these rallies as a rebuttal to the BJP's 'infiltrator-cleansing' rhetoric. Scheduled hits in politically sensitive districts aim to sway public opinion as electoral roll scrutiny grows.
This initiative comes as both parties use the SIR issue to fortify narratives ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, with Banerjee's rallies serving as pivotal narrative-setting events. The upcoming Cooch Behar rally, billed as the season's largest in the north, underscores a mounting political confrontation over identity.
