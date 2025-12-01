Nasry Asfura: Leading Honduras into the Future?
Nasry Asfura, the Conservative National Party candidate and former mayor of Tegucigalpa, is leading the Honduran presidential election with 34% of votes counted. Backed by Donald Trump, Asfura aims to succeed the controversial presidency of Juan Orlando Hernández. The winner will govern Honduras from 2026 to 2030.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 10:23 IST
Nasry Asfura, the leading candidate from the Conservative National Party, is currently ahead in the Honduran presidential election with 34% of the vote counted, as per the country's electoral authority.
Asfura, aged 67, has previously served as the mayor of Tegucigalpa and is receiving backing from former U.S. President Donald Trump. His campaign follows the tenure of Juan Orlando Hernández, whose presidency ended with a conviction on drug trafficking charges in the United States.
The election outcome will determine who governs Honduras from 2026 to 2030, with Asfura's potential leadership promising a new chapter for the nation.
Advertisement