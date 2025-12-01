Left Menu

Nasry Asfura: Leading Honduras into the Future?

Nasry Asfura, the Conservative National Party candidate and former mayor of Tegucigalpa, is leading the Honduran presidential election with 34% of votes counted. Backed by Donald Trump, Asfura aims to succeed the controversial presidency of Juan Orlando Hernández. The winner will govern Honduras from 2026 to 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 10:23 IST
Nasry Asfura: Leading Honduras into the Future?

Nasry Asfura, the leading candidate from the Conservative National Party, is currently ahead in the Honduran presidential election with 34% of the vote counted, as per the country's electoral authority.

Asfura, aged 67, has previously served as the mayor of Tegucigalpa and is receiving backing from former U.S. President Donald Trump. His campaign follows the tenure of Juan Orlando Hernández, whose presidency ended with a conviction on drug trafficking charges in the United States.

The election outcome will determine who governs Honduras from 2026 to 2030, with Asfura's potential leadership promising a new chapter for the nation.

TRENDING

1
Major Drug Bust in Pulwama: Police Intercept Narco-Terror Chain

Major Drug Bust in Pulwama: Police Intercept Narco-Terror Chain

 India
2
British MP Denounces Bangladesh Court's Verdict

British MP Denounces Bangladesh Court's Verdict

 United Kingdom
3
Festive Boost and GST Cuts Propel Loan Growth in Banking Sector

Festive Boost and GST Cuts Propel Loan Growth in Banking Sector

 India
4
SC asks CBI to first probe pan-India digital arrest scam cases.

SC asks CBI to first probe pan-India digital arrest scam cases.

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025