Nasry Asfura Takes Lead in Contentious Honduras Election

In a high-stakes election filled with tension and international scrutiny, Nasry Asfura, the Conservative National Party's candidate and former mayor of Tegucigalpa, has emerged as the front-runner in the Honduras presidential race, securing 41% of the votes with 34% of ballots counted.

Trailing behind him is Salvador Nasralla of the Liberal Party, who has garnered about 39% of the vote, while Rixi Moncada from the ruling LIBRE party holds 20%. The results reflect a fiercely contested electoral battle in which accusations of potential fraud have marred the political landscape.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has weighed into the election, voicing his support for Asfura in social media postings and tying the outcome to future U.S.-Honduras relations regarding drug trafficking. Trump's comments followed his controversial promise to pardon ex-Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who is imprisoned in the U.S. for drug-related crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)