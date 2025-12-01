Left Menu

Nasry Asfura Takes Lead in Contentious Honduras Election

Nasry Asfura, a former Tegucigalpa mayor and Conservative National Party candidate, leads the Honduras presidential race with 41% of the votes. Liberal Party's Salvador Nasralla follows closely with 39%, and Rixi Moncada of LIBRE holds 20%. Sunday's election occurred amid fraud allegations and international interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 11:13 IST
Nasry Asfura Takes Lead in Contentious Honduras Election

In a high-stakes election filled with tension and international scrutiny, Nasry Asfura, the Conservative National Party's candidate and former mayor of Tegucigalpa, has emerged as the front-runner in the Honduras presidential race, securing 41% of the votes with 34% of ballots counted.

Trailing behind him is Salvador Nasralla of the Liberal Party, who has garnered about 39% of the vote, while Rixi Moncada from the ruling LIBRE party holds 20%. The results reflect a fiercely contested electoral battle in which accusations of potential fraud have marred the political landscape.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has weighed into the election, voicing his support for Asfura in social media postings and tying the outcome to future U.S.-Honduras relations regarding drug trafficking. Trump's comments followed his controversial promise to pardon ex-Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who is imprisoned in the U.S. for drug-related crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Major Drug Bust in Pulwama: Police Intercept Narco-Terror Chain

Major Drug Bust in Pulwama: Police Intercept Narco-Terror Chain

 India
2
British MP Denounces Bangladesh Court's Verdict

British MP Denounces Bangladesh Court's Verdict

 United Kingdom
3
Festive Boost and GST Cuts Propel Loan Growth in Banking Sector

Festive Boost and GST Cuts Propel Loan Growth in Banking Sector

 India
4
SC asks CBI to first probe pan-India digital arrest scam cases.

SC asks CBI to first probe pan-India digital arrest scam cases.

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025