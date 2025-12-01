Left Menu

Telangana BJP Chief Criticizes Opposition over Disruptions as Parliament Session Begins

Telangana BJP leader N Ramchander Rao criticized opposition MPs for historical disruptions in Parliament as the winter session starts today. He supported the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls amidst Congress accusations of political motives, urging meaningful parliamentary debates instead of what he sees as politically-driven disruptions.

Telangana BJP Chief Criticizes Opposition over Disruptions as Parliament Session Begins
Telangana BJP chief Ramchander Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao launched a scathing attack on opposition MPs ahead of the winter parliament session, accusing them of derailing legislative progress through persistent disruptions. Rao underscored the electorate's expectation for constructive debate on public issues, rather than disorderly conduct from elected officials.

Rao also backed the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) aimed at cleansing electoral rolls of fraudulent votes, a move Congress has criticized as politically charged. He dismissed Congress's concerns, attributing their stance to unsuccessful electoral outcomes rather than substantive issues.

Meanwhile, Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and Vijay Kumar Vasanth pushed for urgent discussions on SIR, terming it a democratic threat and citing severe pressure on Booth Level Officers. Lawmakers remain at loggerheads, with the debate on SIR set to draw significant attention as the session unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

