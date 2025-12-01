Telangana BJP Chief Criticizes Opposition over Disruptions as Parliament Session Begins

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao launched a scathing attack on opposition MPs ahead of the winter parliament session, accusing them of derailing legislative progress through persistent disruptions. Rao underscored the electorate's expectation for constructive debate on public issues, rather than disorderly conduct from elected officials.

Rao also backed the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) aimed at cleansing electoral rolls of fraudulent votes, a move Congress has criticized as politically charged. He dismissed Congress's concerns, attributing their stance to unsuccessful electoral outcomes rather than substantive issues.

Meanwhile, Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and Vijay Kumar Vasanth pushed for urgent discussions on SIR, terming it a democratic threat and citing severe pressure on Booth Level Officers. Lawmakers remain at loggerheads, with the debate on SIR set to draw significant attention as the session unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)