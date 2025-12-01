Kyrgyzstan's Political Climate Under Scrutiny in Early Election
Observers express concerns over restricted freedoms during Kyrgyzstan's early parliamentary election. Amidst arrests and media attacks, President Zhaparov's allies reportedly secured majority seats. Election reforms and economic growth under Zhaparov have influenced political dynamics, despite human rights concerns and Kyrgyzstan's critical economic ties with Russia.
Amid a tense political environment, a transatlantic watchdog has raised alarms over shrinking freedoms in Kyrgyzstan, highlighting issues surrounding the country's early parliamentary election.
The pre-election period involved a slew of arrests and press intimidation, targeting opposition leaders and journalists. The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe observed an efficient electoral process but noted a stifling of fundamental freedoms promised by the constitution.
President Sadyr Zhaparov's party is expected to control parliament, buoyed by economic growth. Despite critics pointing out attempts to quash dissent, Zhaparov's alliances with Russia and regional economic gains help maintain his stronghold.
