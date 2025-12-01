Left Menu

Kyrgyzstan's Political Climate Under Scrutiny in Early Election

Observers express concerns over restricted freedoms during Kyrgyzstan's early parliamentary election. Amidst arrests and media attacks, President Zhaparov's allies reportedly secured majority seats. Election reforms and economic growth under Zhaparov have influenced political dynamics, despite human rights concerns and Kyrgyzstan's critical economic ties with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bishkek | Updated: 01-12-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 21:24 IST
Kyrgyzstan's Political Climate Under Scrutiny in Early Election
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kyrgyzstan

Amid a tense political environment, a transatlantic watchdog has raised alarms over shrinking freedoms in Kyrgyzstan, highlighting issues surrounding the country's early parliamentary election.

The pre-election period involved a slew of arrests and press intimidation, targeting opposition leaders and journalists. The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe observed an efficient electoral process but noted a stifling of fundamental freedoms promised by the constitution.

President Sadyr Zhaparov's party is expected to control parliament, buoyed by economic growth. Despite critics pointing out attempts to quash dissent, Zhaparov's alliances with Russia and regional economic gains help maintain his stronghold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SEC's 'misinterpretation of laws' caused HC to defer vote counting for local bodies polls: Bawankule

SEC's 'misinterpretation of laws' caused HC to defer vote counting for local...

 India
2
Man once close to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shot dead in Chandigarh

Man once close to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shot dead in Chandigarh

 India
3
UPDATE 2-Hong Kong orders judge-led probe into fire that killed 151

UPDATE 2-Hong Kong orders judge-led probe into fire that killed 151

 Global
4
Israeli troops kill 2 suspected Palestinian attackers in West Bank

Israeli troops kill 2 suspected Palestinian attackers in West Bank

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025