Amid a tense political environment, a transatlantic watchdog has raised alarms over shrinking freedoms in Kyrgyzstan, highlighting issues surrounding the country's early parliamentary election.

The pre-election period involved a slew of arrests and press intimidation, targeting opposition leaders and journalists. The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe observed an efficient electoral process but noted a stifling of fundamental freedoms promised by the constitution.

President Sadyr Zhaparov's party is expected to control parliament, buoyed by economic growth. Despite critics pointing out attempts to quash dissent, Zhaparov's alliances with Russia and regional economic gains help maintain his stronghold.

(With inputs from agencies.)