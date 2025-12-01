Strengthening Bonds: India and Thailand's Strategic Partnership

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday highlighted India's valuable relationship with Thailand, describing the nation as both a long-time friend and a key maritime neighbor.

In bilateral talks with Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Jaishankar emphasized the importance of regular dialogue amid changing geopolitical and geoeconomic contexts. The meeting marked Phuangketkeow's first official visit to India.

Jaishankar extended condolences for the passing of Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit and expressed anticipation for detailed discussions on regional issues, including the situation in Myanmar.

