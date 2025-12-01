Left Menu

Strengthening Bonds: India and Thailand's Strategic Partnership

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized India's close relationship with Thailand, calling it a long-time friend and important maritime neighbor. He underscored the importance of regular dialogue amid evolving geopolitical landscapes, while also extending condolences on the passing of Thailand's Queen Mother and greetings for their National Day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 21:34 IST
Strengthening Bonds: India and Thailand's Strategic Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday highlighted India's valuable relationship with Thailand, describing the nation as both a long-time friend and a key maritime neighbor.

In bilateral talks with Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Jaishankar emphasized the importance of regular dialogue amid changing geopolitical and geoeconomic contexts. The meeting marked Phuangketkeow's first official visit to India.

Jaishankar extended condolences for the passing of Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit and expressed anticipation for detailed discussions on regional issues, including the situation in Myanmar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli troops kill 2 suspected Palestinian attackers in West Bank

Israeli troops kill 2 suspected Palestinian attackers in West Bank

 Israel
2
Bajaj Auto gets tax demand of Rs 34.74 cr

Bajaj Auto gets tax demand of Rs 34.74 cr

 India
3
China shares end lower ahead of key policy meetings, Hong Kong flat

China shares end lower ahead of key policy meetings, Hong Kong flat

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Russia's Putin seeks to boost energy, defence exports with India visit

UPDATE 1-Russia's Putin seeks to boost energy, defence exports with India vi...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025