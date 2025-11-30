Left Menu

OPEC+ Keeps Oil Output Steady Amid Geopolitical Tensions

OPEC+ decided to maintain oil output levels unchanged for the first quarter of 2026 amid concerns over a potential supply glut. The decision comes amid fresh U.S. efforts to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine. The group's decision aligns with a focus on stability in an uncertain market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 21:53 IST
OPEC+ Keeps Oil Output Steady Amid Geopolitical Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

OPEC+ has opted to keep its oil production levels unchanged for the first quarter of 2026, marking a pause amid concerns about a potential oversupply in the market. This resolution comes at a time when U.S. diplomatic efforts aim to mediate a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, potentially impacting oil supply dynamics.

The group's decision to maintain stability instead of aiming for market share growth signifies a strategic choice in light of a diminishing market outlook. Brent crude futures recently fell to around $63 per barrel, reflecting a 15% decrease over the year.

Sunday's meeting confirmed that OPEC+ will continue with a significant portion of its existing output cuts, which currently account for approximately 3% of global demand. The organization also addressed the ongoing challenge of establishing production baselines for future quotas, given the varied capacities among its members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alleged Irregularities in West Bengal Police Exam: Opposition Leader Speaks Out

Alleged Irregularities in West Bengal Police Exam: Opposition Leader Speaks ...

 India
2
European Market Faces Turbulence Post-November Gains

European Market Faces Turbulence Post-November Gains

 Global
3
Al Falah University's Founder Lands in Judicial Custody

Al Falah University's Founder Lands in Judicial Custody

 India
4
Marginal Dip in Power Consumption Amid Unseasonal Weather

Marginal Dip in Power Consumption Amid Unseasonal Weather

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025