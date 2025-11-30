OPEC+ Keeps Oil Output Steady Amid Geopolitical Tensions

OPEC+ has opted to keep its oil production levels unchanged for the first quarter of 2026, marking a pause amid concerns about a potential oversupply in the market. This resolution comes at a time when U.S. diplomatic efforts aim to mediate a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, potentially impacting oil supply dynamics.

The group's decision to maintain stability instead of aiming for market share growth signifies a strategic choice in light of a diminishing market outlook. Brent crude futures recently fell to around $63 per barrel, reflecting a 15% decrease over the year.

Sunday's meeting confirmed that OPEC+ will continue with a significant portion of its existing output cuts, which currently account for approximately 3% of global demand. The organization also addressed the ongoing challenge of establishing production baselines for future quotas, given the varied capacities among its members.

