Congress Gears Up for Uttarakhand Elections: Strategy Meeting with Kharge and Gandhi

In anticipation of the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Congress leadership convened a strategic meeting at party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence. Key figures, including Rahul Gandhi, emphasized the need for local leaders to bolster the party's strength and vigilance.

Attendees comprised AICC general secretaries K C Venugopal and Kumari Selja, along with Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal and CLP leader Pritam Singh. Discussions highlighted potential threats like 'vote chori' and urged addressing pressing public concerns, such as unemployment and inflation.

Gandhi underscored the importance of maintaining accurate electoral rolls and urged vigilance against any 'deletion of names' prior to the polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)