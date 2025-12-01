Maharashtra Local Elections: A Test of Political Alliances

Maharashtra is set for the first phase of its local body elections, gearing up for a significant political showdown among 264 municipal councils and nagar panchayats on Tuesday. This marks an intense face-off between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), with voters poised to express their political sentiments in the wake of the BJP's 2024 assembly victory.

The election process is mired in legal controversies, with 24 local bodies' polls postponed to December 20 due to judicial appeals and scrutiny of nominations. The State Election Commission (SEC) had to halt parts of the election process because of irregularities, including issues with withdrawal timelines and election symbol allocations, sparking a debate over the fairness of these delays.

The candidates prepare for fierce competition, although the situation is complicated by the ongoing criticism from political leaders like Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. While acknowledging the independence of the SEC, Fadnavis has voiced strong objections to the postponements, arguing they unfairly disrupt candidates who completed the nomination process. As the polls proceed, observers remain keenly attentive to whether the BJP's political momentum can withstand the Opposition's concerted efforts at electoral consolidation.

(With inputs from agencies.)