Honduras presidential candidates Asfura, Nasralla virtually tied in latest vote count
Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 00:03 IST
Honduran presidential candidates Nasry Asfura and Salvador Nasralla were practically tied in the latest vote count available on Monday, with both holding just under 40% of the vote.
Honduras' elections authority's website, which was presenting outages throughout the day, showed Asfura - the conservative National Party candidate - leading Liberal Party candidate Nasralla by just 515 votes.
