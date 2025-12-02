Honduras presidential candidates Asfura, Nasralla virtually tied in latest vote count

Honduran presidential candidates Nasry Asfura and Salvador Nasralla were practically tied in the latest vote count available on Monday, with both holding just under 40% of the vote.

Honduras' elections authority's website, which was presenting outages throughout the day, showed Asfura - the conservative National Party candidate - leading Liberal Party candidate Nasralla by just 515 votes.

