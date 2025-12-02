Left Menu

Honduras presidential candidates Asfura, Nasralla virtually tied in latest vote count

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 00:03 IST
Honduran presidential candidates Nasry Asfura and Salvador Nasralla were practically tied in the latest vote count available on Monday, with both holding just under 40% of the vote.

Honduras' elections authority's website, which was presenting outages throughout the day, showed Asfura - the conservative National Party candidate - leading Liberal Party candidate Nasralla by just 515 votes.

