Goa CM Sawant extends birthday greetings to Nadda
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday extended birthday wishes to Union Minister and BJP president J P Nadda, saying his visionary leadership and tireless dedication continue to inspire all.
Sawant, in post on X, wrote, ''Heartiest birthday greetings to the National President of Bharatiya Janata Party and Union Minister of Health, and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilisers J P Nadda ji.'' ''May the Almighty bless you with good health, boundless energy and everlasting happiness. May your visionary leadership and tireless dedication in the service of the nation continue to inspire all of us in our collective journey towards a stronger, prosperous and Viksit Bharat,'' he added.
