Andhra Minister Lokesh accuses Jagan of 'extravagant' expenditure on palaces and air travel

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday accused former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of wasting public money through ''massive residential construction and extensive air travel bills'' during his tenure.

Lokesh alleged that nearly Rs 500 crore was spent on palatial structures and Rs 222 crore on chartered flights.

He further criticised the previous YSRCP government for pushing Andhra Pradesh into financial distress.

''While people struggled for jobs and amenities, their (then) CM Jagan was splurging Rs 500 crore on a palace and Rs 222 crore on flying around. We're finally hearing the truth,'' said Lokesh in a post on 'X'.

The TDP leader alleged that the governance collapsed as money meant for welfare was channelled toward luxury-driven priorities and personal comforts during the previous YSRCP government between 2019 and 2024.

Reacting to Lokesh's allegations, the YSRCP alleged that the IT minister is propagating misinformation.

''At such a young age in politics, you have already mastered the art of becoming a con artist in spreading cooked up lies,'' the YSRCP said in a post on 'X'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)