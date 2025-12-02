Sangma felicitates NPP's newly appointed Manipur office-bearers

National People's Party (NPP) president Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday felicitated the party's newly-appointed Manipur unit chief Lorho S Pfoze at a programme in Shillong.

Sangma, the chief minister of Meghalaya, also felicitated the leader of the legislative party Rameshwar M Singh and chief whip Loken Singh, along with working presidents Noorul Hasan and Janghemlung Panmei.

The NPP, founded by PA Sangma in 2013, has maintained a steady presence in Manipur.

The party gained ground in the state during the 2017 assembly elections and strengthened its base in the 2022 polls, winning multiple seats.

Sangma said the new appointments would help consolidate the party's organisational structure in Manipur and enhance its outreach across the state.

