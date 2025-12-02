Left Menu

Sangma felicitates NPP's newly appointed Manipur office-bearers

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 02-12-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 21:11 IST
Sangma felicitates NPP's newly appointed Manipur office-bearers
  • Country:
  • India

National People's Party (NPP) president Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday felicitated the party's newly-appointed Manipur unit chief Lorho S Pfoze at a programme in Shillong.

Sangma, the chief minister of Meghalaya, also felicitated the leader of the legislative party Rameshwar M Singh and chief whip Loken Singh, along with working presidents Noorul Hasan and Janghemlung Panmei.

The NPP, founded by PA Sangma in 2013, has maintained a steady presence in Manipur.

The party gained ground in the state during the 2017 assembly elections and strengthened its base in the 2022 polls, winning multiple seats.

Sangma said the new appointments would help consolidate the party's organisational structure in Manipur and enhance its outreach across the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maza scores as Leverkusen knocks Dortmund out of German Cup 1-0

Maza scores as Leverkusen knocks Dortmund out of German Cup 1-0

 Germany
2
Spain keeps Women''s Nations League title as Pina scores twice in 3-0 victory over Germany

Spain keeps Women''s Nations League title as Pina scores twice in 3-0 victor...

 Spain
3
Myanmar's opium poppy cultivation hits highest level in a decade, UN says

Myanmar's opium poppy cultivation hits highest level in a decade, UN says

 Global
4
After dismissing New Zealand for 231, West Indies are 69-2 at lunch on day 2 of the 1st test

After dismissing New Zealand for 231, West Indies are 69-2 at lunch on day 2...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025