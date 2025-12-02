Left Menu

Putin accuses Europeans of sabotaging peace efforts to end Ukraine war

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 02-12-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 21:39 IST
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine's European allies Tuesday of sabotaging US-led efforts to end the war that have gained momentum in recent weeks.

"They don't have a peace agenda, they're on the side of the war," Putin said after speaking to an investment forum and before he held talks the talks with a US delegation led by envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner at the Kremlin.

The Russian leader accused Europe of amending peace proposals with "demands that are absolutely unacceptable to Russia," thus "blocking the entire peace process," only to blame Russia for it.

"That's their goal," Putin said.

His remarks were in line with the narrative that Russia pushed forward after Trump returned to the White House this year and initiated talks with Moscow, painting Europe's staunch support of Ukraine as one of the main hurdles on the path to peace.

