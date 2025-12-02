Left Menu

Telangana ministers to invite CMs to 'TelanganaRising Global Summit'

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-12-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 22:41 IST
Telangana ministers to invite CMs to 'TelanganaRising Global Summit'
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday decided to depute his Cabinet colleagues to invite CMs of all states to attend the 'TelanganaRising Global Summit' to be organised on a grand scale by the state government on December 8 and 9.

Revanth Reddy and his deputy Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka would invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AICC leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on December 3, official sources said.

The ministers would visit the states allotted to them on December 4 and extend invitations to CMs to attend the summit, an official release said.

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy would visit Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir, while former cricketer and Minority Affairs Minister Mohammad Azharuddin would travel to Maharashtra.

Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha would visit Punjab, while Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu would go to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Forest Minister Konda Surekha would visit Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh respectively.

State Panchayat Raj Minister D Anasuya Seethakka would invite West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the event.

The other ministers who would visit various states include Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy (Uttar Pradesh), Tummala Nageswara Rao (Madhya Pradesh), Jupally Krishna Rao (Assam), G Vivek Venkatswamy (Bihar), Vakiti Srihari (Odisha), Adluri Laxman Kumar (Himachal Pradesh) and K Venkat Reddy (Andhra Pradesh).

Congress MPs would extend invitations to Union Ministers, Governors and the Delhi Chief Minister in Delhi, the release said.

The Telangana government is gearing up to organise the 'TelanganaRising Global Summit' on December 8 and 9 on a grand scale in a site on the outskirts of Hyderabad, where it proposes to develop the 'Bharat Future City', envisioned as India's first net-zero city and designed to be both sustainable and economically vibrant.

As part of the summit, the government would unveil its vision outlining how it plans to transform Telangana into a USD three trillion economy by 2047 and the developmental roadmap it plans to pursue in the coming years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Serena Williams says she is not coming back to tennis

Serena Williams says she is not coming back to tennis

 Global
2
MCD bypolls: BJP candidate Suman Kumar Gupta wins Chandni Chowk ward by margin of 1,182 votes.

MCD bypolls: BJP candidate Suman Kumar Gupta wins Chandni Chowk ward by marg...

 India
3
Cough syrup case: Fourth man arrested from Lucknow for illegal storage, trade of banned drug

Cough syrup case: Fourth man arrested from Lucknow for illegal storage, trad...

 India
4
Lindsay Davenport signs on for 2 more years as US captain for the Billie Jean King Cup

Lindsay Davenport signs on for 2 more years as US captain for the Billie Jea...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025