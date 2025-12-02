Hegseth: U.S. backs commanders in strikes on alleged drug vessels

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Tuesday that the administration backs the decisions of its commanders amid attacks against alleged Venezuelan drug-smuggling vessels.

Hegseth, speaking at a Cabinet meeting alongside President Donald Trump, said the U.S. has paused strikes because it's hard to find drug boats in the waters now. But strikes against drug traffickers will continue, he said.

