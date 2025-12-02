Hegseth: U.S. backs commanders in strikes on alleged drug vessels
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 23:09 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Tuesday that the administration backs the decisions of its commanders amid attacks against alleged Venezuelan drug-smuggling vessels.
Hegseth, speaking at a Cabinet meeting alongside President Donald Trump, said the U.S. has paused strikes because it's hard to find drug boats in the waters now. But strikes against drug traffickers will continue, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hegseth
- Venezuelan
- U.S.
- Donald Trump
- Cabinet
- Pete Hegseth
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Olympics-Chen to be inducted into U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame
Trump says any country trafficking drugs into U.S. could be attacked
UPDATE 1-Hegseth says he did not see survivors after first drug boat strike, backs decision to strike again
UPDATE 1-Trump says any country trafficking drugs into U.S. could be attacked
Putin's talks with U.S. Witkoff and Kushner conclude, the Kremin says