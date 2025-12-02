Left Menu

Telangana CM invites Kharge to state's Global Investment Summit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 23:34 IST
Telangana CM invites Kharge to state's Global Investment Summit
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday called on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence here, and extended a formal invitation for the Telangana Rising Global Summit scheduled for December 8-9.

Reddy, who arrived in Delhi late in the evening, met Kharge to invite him to the state's flagship investment event. The summit will serve as a platform to showcase Telangana's development vision, major infrastructure projects and investment opportunities, besides outlining the long-term 'Telangana Rising 2047' roadmap, an official statement said.

Several MPs were also present at the meeting.

The two-day summit is being positioned as a key initiative to attract domestic and international investments to Telangana and highlight its growth trajectory over the coming decades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cough syrup case: Fourth man arrested from Lucknow for illegal storage, trade of banned drug

Cough syrup case: Fourth man arrested from Lucknow for illegal storage, trad...

 India
2
Lindsay Davenport signs on for 2 more years as US captain for the Billie Jean King Cup

Lindsay Davenport signs on for 2 more years as US captain for the Billie Jea...

 United States
3
Mamata likely to address over 12,000 traders on Dec 17 as TMC govt steps up MSME outreach

Mamata likely to address over 12,000 traders on Dec 17 as TMC govt steps up ...

 India
4
Deep-sea search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 to resume Dec 30

Deep-sea search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 to resume Dec 30

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025