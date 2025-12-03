Pardoned Honduran president not tied to drug trafficking, wife says
Reuters | Tegucigalpa | Updated: 03-12-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 00:26 IST
Juan Orlando Hernandez, the former Honduran president who was pardoned by the Trump administration after being convicted on drug trafficking charges, did not have ties to drug trafficking groups, his wife told a press conference on Tuesday. "It was a witch hunt," Ana Garcia told journalists in the capital Tegucigalpa.
Hernandez had sent a letter to Trump on October 28, Garcia added, and thanked the U.S. president for deciding to pardon him. He was serving a 45-year sentence in the United States.
