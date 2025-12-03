Sardar Patel turned vision of 'Akhand Bharat' into reality: Union minister Patil

Union minister C R Patil on Wednesday said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel turned the vision of 'Akhand Bharat' into reality by integrating 562 princely states within the Indian Union with limited resources.

He was speaking after 'Sardar@150 National Unity March' entered Vadodara's Bithli village in Sinor taluka on Wednesday. ''If the credit for realising the idea of Akhand Bharat (Unified India) has to be given to any one person, it must be given to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. With limited resources, he integrated 562 princely states and turned the vision of 'Akhand Bharat' into reality. While Mahatma Gandhi led the Satyagraha for independence and a united India, it was Sardar Patel who truly implemented this vision on the ground,'' a government release quoted Patil as saying.

To honour the stature and greatness of 'iron man' Sardar Patel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi created the world's tallest statue dedicated to him, the minister said.

For this iron statue, farmers from across the country contributed portions of iron from their agricultural tools. This stands as a global example - an offering of gratitude from the entire nation to the man who united India, he added.

Bardoli Satyagraha stands as a testament to Sardar Patel's leadership. When the movement reached its peak, Mahatma Gandhi sent Patel to lead it. It was due to his successful leadership that Vallabhbhai Patel came to be known as Sardar Patel, according to Patil. Addressing the participants of the Unity March, the minister called upon everyone to take a pledge to walk in the footsteps of Sardar Patel and move forward in the direction he showed. Every young citizen should resolve to strongly oppose any attempt to break the unity of India. The world should get the message that Indians are heirs of Sardar Patel and possess the strength to respond to anyone who looks at us with hostile intent, he said.

He expressed confidence that, following the vision of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, we should be ready to sacrifice to preserve the integrity of a unified India, and move ahead with this resolution.

