Left Menu

Law Commission to brief joint committee of Parliament on simultaneous polls on Thursday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 21:01 IST
Law Commission to brief joint committee of Parliament on simultaneous polls on Thursday
  • Country:
  • India

The Constitution amendment bill that seeks to lay down a legal framework to hold simultaneous polls does not require ratification by at least 50 per cent of the state legislatures to come into force, the Law Commission has told a joint committee of Parliament examining the draft legislation.

In a brief opinion rendered to the joint committee on November 28, the law panel said the bill falls under Parliament's power to make laws which does not entail ratification by states.

The brief opinion is a follow-up of a detailed opinion given by the Law Commission to the parliamentary panel in October.

The fresh document was given to the parliamentary committee ahead of its meeting on Thursday when Law Commission chairman Justice Dinesh Maheshwari (retd), Member Secretary Anju Rathi Rana and Joint Secretary Varsha Sinha will brief members on the finer legal points.

The joint committee of Parliament is examining bills on holding simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The law panel said the proposed amendment does not disturb the basic structure of the Constitution in any way.

''...the Law Commission is clearly of opinion that any curtailment of the term of the House(s) by the proposed amendment does not violate the basic structure of the Constitution,'' it asserted.

On the issue of federalism, the commission said federalism as envisaged and formulated in Indian Constitution is not that of compartmentalisation of different units; it is rather of weaving different units together with a strong Centre as the pivot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
REUTERS NEXT-Notable quotes from finance and markets speakers at the Reuters NEXT conference

REUTERS NEXT-Notable quotes from finance and markets speakers at the Reuters...

 Global
2
UPDATE 3-Cuba reconnects grid, begins restoring power to Havana after partial collapse

UPDATE 3-Cuba reconnects grid, begins restoring power to Havana after partia...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-Trump pardons US Congressman Cuellar of Texas and his wife

UPDATE 3-Trump pardons US Congressman Cuellar of Texas and his wife

 Global
4
1 dead after shooting at food court at MGM National Harbor in DC suburbs, police say

1 dead after shooting at food court at MGM National Harbor in DC suburbs, po...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025