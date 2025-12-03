Fadnavis meets Raut, enquires about his health; Raj visits ailing MP's home after 2 decades

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met ailing Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut at a wedding function of the latter's close relative in Mumbai and enquired about his health.

The meeting took place on Tuesday at the wedding of bureaucrat Rajesh Narvekar's son. Raut's daughter is married to Narvekar's other son.

Sanjay Raut, a vocal spokesperson of the Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) led by former CM Uddhav Thackeray, has been undergoing treatment for an undisclosed illness.

The Rajya Sabha MP is a staunch critic of the BJP, the part to which Fadnavis belongs.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray met Sanjay Raut at his residence in suburban Bhandup.

Sharing details about the meeting between Sanjay Raut and Thackeray, his brother and party MLA Sunil Raut said the MNS president had been continuously in touch with the family and seeking updates about his health.

Sunil Raut said Thackeray advised his ailing brother to take rest for a month and a half and only thereafter mingle with people.

Thackeray, with whom Sanjay Raut once shared very warm ties, was visiting his Bhandup residence after nearly two decades.

The MNS leader and Sanjay Raut were once party colleagues in the undivided Shiv Sena. Thackeray quit the Shiv Sena in 2005 and the following year founded his own party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)