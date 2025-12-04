Left Menu

Nation salutes brave men, women who safeguard our maritime borders: Prez Murmu on Navy Day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 10:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday extended greetings to Indian Navy personnel, veterans, and their families on Navy Day and said the nation salutes the brave men and women who safeguard maritime borders and national interests with courage, vigilance, and unwavering commitment.

From securing trade routes and strengthening the blue economy to leading humanitarian missions, the Indian Navy embodies discipline, compassion and responsibility, she said in a post on X.

Navy Day is observed as an acknowledgement of the Navy's seminal role in the country's defence, and December 4 was chosen to celebrate the day to commemorate its valour against Pakistan during the 1971 war when it inflicted heavy losses on the enemy.

''Warm greetings to Indian Navy personnel, veterans and their families on Navy Day! The nation salutes the brave men and women who safeguard our maritime borders and national interests with courage, vigilance and unwavering commitment,'' Murmu said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

