Left Menu

In monument of govt's failures, entire room should be accorded to PM internship scheme: Cong

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 19:17 IST
In monument of govt's failures, entire room should be accorded to PM internship scheme: Cong
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Thursday took a swipe at the Centre over its internship scheme, saying that when a monument of the Narendra Modi government's ''failures'' is built, an entire room should be accorded to the PM Internship Scheme.

The 'Prime Minister's Internship Scheme' was launched by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs last year, and it aims to provide internship opportunities to one crore youth in the top 500 companies in five years.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared a media report on X, which claimed that only 2,066 candidates completed the one-year internship till now.

''When a monument to the failures of the Modi government is built, an entire room should be accorded to the PM Internship Scheme! The government informed Parliament that the target for the first year under this scheme was to provide internships to 1.25 lakh youth, but only 2,066 candidates completed internships -- meaning just 1.6% of the target,'' Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X.

''This gives an idea of the Modi government's incompetence,'' he said.

For Indian youth struggling with massive unemployment, this turned out to be yet another deception, even though it was launched with huge fanfare, Ramesh said, adding almost 17 crore was spent on its advertising.

''This is the governance of the Modi model -- just event management and headline management,'' the Congress leader said.

In fact, the Modi government ''copied'' this scheme from the Right to Apprenticeship proposed under the 'Yuva Nyay' in the Congress Lok Sabha election manifesto, but had neither the vision nor the capacity to implement it, he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech election winner Babis to be appointed prime minister on December 9, president says

Czech election winner Babis to be appointed prime minister on December 9, pr...

 Czechia
2
UPDATE 1-FCC approves AT&T $1 billion purchase of spectrum from UScellular

UPDATE 1-FCC approves AT&T $1 billion purchase of spectrum from UScellular

 Global
3
Senators unveil bill to keep Trump from easing curbs on AI chip sales to China 

Senators unveil bill to keep Trump from easing curbs on AI chip sales to Chi...

 Global
4
REUTERS NEXT-Google executive sees AI search as expansion for web

REUTERS NEXT-Google executive sees AI search as expansion for web

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025