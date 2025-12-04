Ensure strict verification of suspected duplicate names in voter list: SEC asks civic corporations

Maharashtra State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare on Thursday directed municipal corporations to carry out strict verification of suspected duplicate names in the voters' lists for the upcoming civic elections, and ensure vigilance during polling to prevent malpractices.

Speaking at a virtual review meeting with commissioners/administrators of all municipal corporations, Waghmare said objections and suggestions received on the draft electoral rolls must be verified and disposed of within the stipulated timeline, ahead of the publication of final lists on December 10. He said civic bodies should suo motu correct any error noticed during the ward-wise preparation of voters' lists, without waiting for complaints.

As per an SEC order dated October 29, names flagged as suspected duplicates are marked with double asterisks and corresponding lists must be displayed on notice boards and civic websites. Such voters must declare their preferred polling booth through the prescribed application and will be permitted to vote only at that location.

In cases where no response is received and the suspected duplicate voter arrives at the polling station, they will be allowed to vote only after submitting a written undertaking that they have not voted elsewhere, subject to strict identity verification.

SEC Secretary Suresh Kakani said the election commission has decided to use the assembly constituency voter list as it existed on July 1, 2025 as the basis for municipal elections, with only ward-wise reorganisation. The municipal corporation elections in the state are likely to be held next month (January 2026).

Opposition leaders in Maharashtra have been demanding that local body polls not be conducted until the electoral rolls are fully rectified, claiming that ''highly compromised and manipulated'' voters' lists would undermine democratic integrity.

Mid-October, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray and other Opposition leaders met SEC Waghmare and Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam to raise concerns over alleged irregularities in the voters' lists. The first phase of local body polls for 263 municipal councils and nagar panchayats were held on Tuesday. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 21.

