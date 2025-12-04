Left Menu

BJP councillor's daughter alleges 'forced marriage' bid in Gurugram, family members booked

The 28-year-old daughter of a BJP councillor accused her family members of attempting to force her into a marriage against her will and keeping her locked in a room without a phone till the wedding, police said here on Thursday.Police swung into action after the woman sent a complaint via email to the womens commission, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the deputy commissioner, police commissioner and other officials, they said.Police said they have lodged an FIR under charges of wrongful confinement, among others, against her family members.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 04-12-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 21:31 IST
BJP councillor's daughter alleges 'forced marriage' bid in Gurugram, family members booked
  • Country:
  • India

The 28-year-old daughter of a BJP councillor accused her family members of attempting to force her into a marriage against her will and keeping her locked in a room without a phone till the wedding, police said here on Thursday.

Police swung into action after the woman sent a complaint via email to the women's commission, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the deputy commissioner, police commissioner and other officials, they said.

Police said they have lodged an FIR under charges of ''wrongful confinement'', among others, against her family members. The woman's family members have said she has been ''misled''. The woman, who is the daughter of BJP councillor Naresh Kataria, was taken from her house and sent to a safe house.

In her complaint, she said that she has been in a relationship with a man for the past 15 years and wanted to marry him. When she refused to marry another man who was the family's choice, they locked her up in a room in their house and took her phone away, she alleged.

She said she has been confined to her home for several days and that her family had planned to forcefully get her married on Thursday.

A day before her wedding, she sent emails to the police and others. She has also alleged that she is facing threats to her life from her family, police said.

After receiving the complaint, police reached the BJP councillor's house and rescued the woman who was later sent to a safe house. An FIR was registered under sections 127(4) [wrongful confinement] and 3(5) [common intention] of the BNS at Sector 9 police station, a Gururgam Police spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Senators unveil bill to keep Trump from easing curbs on AI chip sales to China 

Senators unveil bill to keep Trump from easing curbs on AI chip sales to Chi...

 Global
2
REUTERS NEXT-Google executive sees AI search as expansion for web

REUTERS NEXT-Google executive sees AI search as expansion for web

 Global
3
US STOCKS-Wall Street mostly flat as Fed watchers digest jobs data

US STOCKS-Wall Street mostly flat as Fed watchers digest jobs data

 Global
4
Soccer-FIFA eyes referee body cams and faster offside calls for 2026 World Cup

Soccer-FIFA eyes referee body cams and faster offside calls for 2026 World C...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025