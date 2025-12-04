PM Karki calls meeting of all stakeholders as part of preparation for election

Nepal Prime Minister Sushila Karki has called a crucial meeting involving all parties on Friday to discuss the upcoming general election scheduled for March 2026.

The prime minister has invited all the stakeholders at 4:00 pm on Friday to hold discussion as part of the preparation of the election to the House of Representatives, the PM's secretariat said on Thursday.

The meeting will be attended by Gen Z representatives, representatives of security agencies, the Election Commission and political parties.

With its focus on the March 5, 2026 election, the government has given continuity to the discussions with multiple stakeholders, including political parties.

The leaders of major political parties, Nepali Congress, CPN-UML, Nepali Communist Party, Rastriya Swotantra Party and Rastriya Prajatantra Party have also been invited for the meeting.

The Election Commission has already made public the election schedule.

Major parties including Nepali Congress, CPN (UML) and Nepali Communist Party have begun their election related activities.

In September, President Ramchandra Paudel appointed Karki as the new Prime Minister following the Gen Z movement that forced PM Oli to resign from the top executive post.

The President then dissolved the House of Representatives as per the Prime Minister's recommendation and announced the fresh election for March 5.

