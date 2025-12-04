J-K Cong president Karra asks workers to attend party's rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Dec 14

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra on Thursday asked workers to attend in large numbers the "Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod" rally of the Congress in New Delhi on December 14.

This was stated by Karra while addressing a preparatory meeting of senior leaders and party functionaries here in connection with the party's mobilisation campaign in the Union Territory.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the rally will serve as a united, peaceful and constitutional expression of public resistance to alleged ''vote manipulation, targeted voter deletion and all forms of electoral fraud''.

The PCC chief asked party leaders and workers of Jammu and Kashmir to join in large numbers the "Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod" maha rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan at 1.00 pm on December 14.

Meanwhile, AICC coordinator for the Media Talent Hunt campaign, Hari Shanker Gupta, said that the Congress, as per the vision and desire of Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, has offered an open platform for like-minded, public-spirited individuals, especially the youth, to come forward and join the campaign.

Addressing a press conference here, Gupta said the Congress provides opportunities and a platform to hidden talent through such open offers to submit applications online for screening and participation in the process, with selections from the district and state levels up to the national level, based on merit.

Gupta said the campaign is being conducted nationwide in phases, including in Jammu and Kashmir, which has been divided into six zones for the purpose.

