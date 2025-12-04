Left Menu

J-K Cong president Karra asks workers to attend party's rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Dec 14

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-12-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 22:38 IST
J-K Cong president Karra asks workers to attend party's rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Dec 14
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra on Thursday asked workers to attend in large numbers the "Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod" rally of the Congress in New Delhi on December 14.

This was stated by Karra while addressing a preparatory meeting of senior leaders and party functionaries here in connection with the party's mobilisation campaign in the Union Territory.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the rally will serve as a united, peaceful and constitutional expression of public resistance to alleged ''vote manipulation, targeted voter deletion and all forms of electoral fraud''.

The PCC chief asked party leaders and workers of Jammu and Kashmir to join in large numbers the "Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod" maha rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan at 1.00 pm on December 14.

Meanwhile, AICC coordinator for the Media Talent Hunt campaign, Hari Shanker Gupta, said that the Congress, as per the vision and desire of Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, has offered an open platform for like-minded, public-spirited individuals, especially the youth, to come forward and join the campaign.

Addressing a press conference here, Gupta said the Congress provides opportunities and a platform to hidden talent through such open offers to submit applications online for screening and participation in the process, with selections from the district and state levels up to the national level, based on merit.

Gupta said the campaign is being conducted nationwide in phases, including in Jammu and Kashmir, which has been divided into six zones for the purpose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US STOCKS-Wall Street mostly flat as Fed watchers digest jobs data

US STOCKS-Wall Street mostly flat as Fed watchers digest jobs data

 Global
2
Soccer-FIFA eyes referee body cams and faster offside calls for 2026 World Cup

Soccer-FIFA eyes referee body cams and faster offside calls for 2026 World C...

 United States
3
Soccer-Saudi Arabia dream big for 2026 World Cup

Soccer-Saudi Arabia dream big for 2026 World Cup

 Global
4
UPDATE 7-Israel cleared to stay in Eurovision; Spain, Ireland and others quit in protest

UPDATE 7-Israel cleared to stay in Eurovision; Spain, Ireland and others qui...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025