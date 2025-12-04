Netherlands to boycott 2026 Eurovision Song Contest over Israel's participation, broadcaster says

The Netherlands will boycott the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest over Israel's participation, broadcaster AvroTros said on Thursday.

European Broadcasting Union members decided on Thursday not to call a vote on Israel's participation, meaning it can take part, despite boycott threats from some countries over the Gaza war, sources at two EBU members told Reuters.

