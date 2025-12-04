Belgian PM hopes to have 'fruitful discussion' on Russian frozen assets with Germany's Merz

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said on Thursday he hopes to have a "fruitful discussion" with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday about an EU plan to use Russian frozen assets to support Ukraine against Russia's invasion.

The European Commission, the European Union's executive body, has proposed a "reparations loan" using Russian state assets frozen in the EU following Russia's invasion. However, Belgium, which holds the majority of the assets, has raised various legal concerns and remains unconvinced by the plan. Merz, who has voiced support for the plan but also said the risks should be borne by all EU countries - not just Belgium, will be in Brussels on Friday to discuss the issue.

"I hope it will be a fruitful conversation and that we will find a solution that we can then present to Europe over the next two weeks," De Wever told local media outlets. The Commission hopes to secure a firm commitment from member states at a summit of EU leaders on December 18.

But De Wever said he would not be pushed into backing a plan. "I can still determine my own position, even if there are large, strong neighbours whom I like very much and greatly respect politically, who might ask me (to do) something differently. I have only one responsibility: that is the interests of the Belgian taxpayers."

In a letter he sent to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last month, De Wever raised concerns about potential Russian retaliation and the prospect of financial claims against Belgium and Euroclear, the financial institution where the assets are held. Russia's parliament has said any seizure must be met with legal action and Moscow could also take over the assets of investors from "unfriendly states".

Britain holds about £25 billion of frozen Russian assets and foreign minister Yvette Cooper said on Thursday London was pressing for a coordinated plan with Belgium and other EU states to tap the assets to help sustain Ukraine's defence long term.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)