PM Modi presents copy of Gita in Russian to Putin

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 00:09 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he presented a copy of the Gita in Russian to President Vladimir Putin.

''Presented a copy of the Gita in Russian to President Putin. The teachings of the Gita give inspiration to millions across the world,'' PM Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi hosted a private dinner at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence for Putin, who is on a two-day visit here.

