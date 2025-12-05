PM Modi presents copy of Gita in Russian to Putin
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 00:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he presented a copy of the Gita in Russian to President Vladimir Putin.
''Presented a copy of the Gita in Russian to President Putin. The teachings of the Gita give inspiration to millions across the world,'' PM Modi said in a post on X.
PM Modi hosted a private dinner at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence for Putin, who is on a two-day visit here.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Putin
- Russian
- Narendra Modi
- Gita
- PM Modi
- Lok Kalyan Marg
- Vladimir Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Belgian PM hopes to have 'fruitful discussion' on Russian frozen assets with Germany's Merz
UPDATE 4-Putin authorised 2018 Novichok poisoning of ex-Russian spy Skripal, UK inquiry says
UPDATE 4-Putin questions US punishing India for buying Russian oil
Russian President Putin says India, Russia collaboration not directed against anyone
UPDATE 2-Russian attacks cut power, heating for tens of thousands in southern Ukraine