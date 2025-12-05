White House expected to submit plans for new ballroom to planning commission this month

Left Menu

The White House is expected to submit plans for its new ballroom to a planning commission this month, the presidentially appointed head of the panel said Thursday.Once plans are submitted, thats really when the role of this commission, and its professional staff, will begin, Will Scharf, chair of the National Capital Planning Commission, said at its monthly meeting.The 90,000-square-foot ballroom will dwarf the main White House itself, at nearly double the size, and President Donald Trump has said it will accommodate 999 people.

The White House is expected to submit plans for its new ballroom to a planning commission this month, the presidentially appointed head of the panel said Thursday.

"Once plans are submitted, that's really when the role of this commission, and its professional staff, will begin," Will Scharf, chair of the National Capital Planning Commission, said at its monthly meeting.

The 90,000-square-foot ballroom will dwarf the main White House itself, at nearly double the size, and President Donald Trump has said it will accommodate 999 people. It will have an estimated price tag of USD300 million, a cost that has increased from initial projections.

Trump said on social media that the ballroom won't cost taxpayers a dime because it is being privately funded by "many generous Patriots, Great American Companies, and, yours truly." Trump moved ahead with construction despite the lack of sign-off from the National Capital Planning Commission, the executive branch agency that has jurisdiction over construction and major renovations to government buildings in the region.

Scharf has made a distinction between demolition work and rebuilding, saying the commission only has jurisdiction over the latter. L Preston Bryant Jr, a former chair of the commission under President Barack Obama, told The Associated Press that the approval process typically involved four stages, including an early consultation when the project was conceptual.(AP) RD RD

