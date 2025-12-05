World should return to peace, Modi tells Putin
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin that India is on the side of peace and the world should return to peace, referring to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Putin is on his first in four years at a time when New Delhi is engaged in
talks with the U.S. for a trade deal to
cut punitive tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on its goods over India's Russian oil purchases.
