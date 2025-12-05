Jared Kushner's Active Role in Ukraine Peace Talks
Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov stated that Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, is playing an active role in the Ukraine peace settlement talks. Kushner's presence, part of a U.S. initiative, has brought a systemic approach to the discussions.
- Country:
- Russia
In a significant diplomatic development, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov announced that Jared Kushner, son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump, is actively involved in the Ukraine peace talks. His participation has reportedly added a 'systemic nature' to the negotiations.
The U.S. government initiated Kushner's involvement in these crucial discussions according to Ushakov's statements on Friday. This move underscores the U.S.'s commitment to fostering a resolution in the ongoing Ukraine conflict.
Kushner's role in these high-stakes talks highlights a strategic effort from the American administration to strengthen diplomatic ties and seek a peaceful settlement in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US judge questions Trump administration's continued targeting of pro-Palestinian Tufts student
EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration orders enhanced vetting for applicants of H-1B visa
UPDATE 2-EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration orders enhanced vetting for applicants of H-1B visa
UPDATE 1-EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration orders enhanced vetting for applicants of H-1B visa
Trump administration says it will withhold SNAP from Democrat-led states if they don't provide data