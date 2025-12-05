Jared Kushner's Active Role in Ukraine Peace Talks

In a significant diplomatic development, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov announced that Jared Kushner, son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump, is actively involved in the Ukraine peace talks. His participation has reportedly added a 'systemic nature' to the negotiations.

The U.S. government initiated Kushner's involvement in these crucial discussions according to Ushakov's statements on Friday. This move underscores the U.S.'s commitment to fostering a resolution in the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Kushner's role in these high-stakes talks highlights a strategic effort from the American administration to strengthen diplomatic ties and seek a peaceful settlement in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)