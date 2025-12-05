Somali Migrant's Resilient Journey: Mohamed Awale's Quest for a Better Life

Mohamed Abdi Awale, a Somali migrant, has faced unimaginable hardships in his journey across Africa, hoping to reach the West. Despite enduring capture and torture along the way, Awale remains resilient. His ultimate goal is the United States, although recent US immigration policies present significant obstacles.

Captured by smugglers at the Sudan-Libya border, Awale endured tortures at Kufra, a notorious Sahara town. His mother, unable to meet the ransom demands, turned to social media for help, ultimately securing his release. However, the journey did not end there, as breakdowns and detentions marked their struggle.

After repatriation to Somalia, Awale stands as a testament to the resilience of many Somalis displaced by decades of conflict. While aims to reach the US are thwarted by policies under the Trump administration, Awale's resolve reflects a broader migrant quest for better futures despite daunting odds.

(With inputs from agencies.)