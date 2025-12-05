Left Menu

Somali Migrant's Resilient Journey: Mohamed Awale's Quest for a Better Life

Mohamed Abdi Awale, a Somali migrant, faced brutal conditions on his journey across Africa to the West. Despite capture and torture in Libya, Awale remains determined to pursue a future in the US, though tightened immigration policies under Trump pose new challenges. Awale dreams on, despite adversities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mogadishu | Updated: 05-12-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 16:45 IST
Mohamed Abdi Awale, a Somali migrant, has faced unimaginable hardships in his journey across Africa, hoping to reach the West. Despite enduring capture and torture along the way, Awale remains resilient. His ultimate goal is the United States, although recent US immigration policies present significant obstacles.

Captured by smugglers at the Sudan-Libya border, Awale endured tortures at Kufra, a notorious Sahara town. His mother, unable to meet the ransom demands, turned to social media for help, ultimately securing his release. However, the journey did not end there, as breakdowns and detentions marked their struggle.

After repatriation to Somalia, Awale stands as a testament to the resilience of many Somalis displaced by decades of conflict. While aims to reach the US are thwarted by policies under the Trump administration, Awale's resolve reflects a broader migrant quest for better futures despite daunting odds.

