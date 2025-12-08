Vande Mataram Debate: Modi Accuses Congress of Division Politics, Gandhis Absent

In a fiery session of the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress party and the Gandhi family of politicizing India's national song, Vande Mataram, to appease minority communities. The spirited discussion marked the 150th anniversary of the iconic song.

The absence of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sparked criticism from the BJP, which suggested they stayed away due to guilt over past actions attributed to their family. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra emphasized that Nehru's decision to 'truncate' the song contributed to the partition of India.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra countered, accusing the government of trying to distract from immediate issues facing the public, particularly with the West Bengal elections on the horizon. She called for a closure of ongoing debates targeting Nehru and the historical interpretations surrounding Vande Mataram.

(With inputs from agencies.)