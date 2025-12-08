Dutch Parties Seek Coalition in Political Standoff

In the Netherlands, three political parties are attempting to form a coalition government amid a complex political landscape. Negotiator Sybrand van Haersma Buma announced on Monday that the D66, Christian Democrats (CDA), and VVD Party are in talks to either form a minority government or add another party for a majority.

The proposed coalition would initially control 66 seats in the 150-member lower house, indicating that strategic support from other parties will be vital. The parties are pondering either incidental or structural support to ensure legislative stability, according to Buma.

Traditionally, Dutch politics rely on majority coalitions formed through detailed agreements. While the far-right PVV party was a close runner-up in the last election, major parties have excluded it from discussions due to past governance issues. The potential inclusion of the Greens-Labour party in the talks remains uncertain.