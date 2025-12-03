UN Rights Chief Condemns Uganda’s Pre-Election Crackdown on Opposition, Media

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk expressed deep concern on Wednesday over the escalating repression of political opposition, activists and journalists in Uganda ahead of next month’s general election. He urged authorities to uphold their international human rights obligations and to ensure a peaceful, fair and participatory electoral environment.

Sharp Rise in Arrests and Detentions

According to credible reports cited by the UN, at least 550 individuals—primarily members and supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP)—have been arrested since the start of the year, including more than 300 detained since campaigning began in September. Many of these individuals remain behind bars, facing charges ranging from public nuisance and disobedience of lawful orders to assault, obstruction and incitement of violence.

Türk noted that the scale and pattern of these arrests reflect a systematic attempt to suppress political dissent ahead of polling day.

Excessive Force and Lethal Weapons Used at Opposition Rallies

Heavily armed security forces have been deployed at locations where NUP rallies are planned. In one incident in Iganga last week, security personnel reportedly fired live ammunition, killing at least one person and injuring several others. Tear gas, batons, whips, water cannon and chemical irritants have also been deployed at political gatherings, resulting in widespread injuries.

Türk called these tactics “deeply regrettable”, underscoring that election periods should expand—not restrict—the democratic space.

Patterns of Enforced Disappearance and Torture Raise Alarm

The High Commissioner highlighted the disturbing rise in reports of:

Arbitrary arrests and prolonged detentions

Enforced disappearances

Torture and ill-treatment

Use of unmarked ‘drone’ vans to seize individuals

Secret detention in unofficial ‘safe houses’, where detainees are held incommunicado

Such practices, he stressed, violate international human rights law, which requires that detainees be held only in officially recognized facilities to prevent abuse.

He cited a particularly shocking case in May, when Uganda’s military chief publicly claimed on social media to be holding the bodyguard of NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine) in his “basement.” When the bodyguard was eventually produced in court, he appeared visibly shaken and bore signs of torture—yet no investigation has been launched, and the court did not address the abuse.

In another incident, two Kenyan activists arrested after attending an opposition rally in October were held incommunicado for over a month in what President Yoweri Museveni reportedly described as “the fridge,” before being handed over to Kenyan authorities.

Dozens of other NUP supporters remain detained from political arrests made more than four years ago.

UN Calls for Immediate Action and Accountability

Türk urged Ugandan authorities to impartially investigate all allegations of torture, arbitrary detention and enforced disappearance, prosecute those responsible and provide reparations to victims.

He emphasized that all individuals arbitrarily deprived of liberty must be released without delay, stressing that repression only undermines the legitimacy and credibility of the upcoming elections.

Crackdown on Press Freedom Intensifies

The High Commissioner also warned of an alarming deterioration in media freedom. In recent months:

Journalists from NTV Uganda and The Daily Monitor had their parliamentary accreditations revoked, apparently over critical reporting.

At least 32 journalists were assaulted or had their equipment confiscated during a parliamentary by-election in Kawempe North in March.

Türk said such attacks severely weaken public oversight at a crucial moment for Uganda’s democracy.

Appeal for Respect of Human Rights Ahead of Elections

“The Ugandan authorities must halt all violence against the media and the opposition and act fully in accordance with their obligations under international human rights law,” Türk said.

He called on the government to ensure that citizens can freely exercise their rights before, during and after election day, adding that genuine political competition, a free press and public participation are essential pillars of a credible electoral process.