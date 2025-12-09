Left Menu

Countdown to Crucial Bangladesh Elections Amid Political Turbulence

The Bangladesh Election Commission is set to announce the schedule for the 13th general elections, expected in February. Political tension rises between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Jamaat-e-Islami as the Awami League grapples with leadership crises and legal challenges, impacting their election prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 09-12-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 18:43 IST
Countdown to Crucial Bangladesh Elections Amid Political Turbulence
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Election Commission is poised to announce the schedule for the 13th general elections, slated for February, an official confirmed Tuesday. This follows a crucial meeting with President Mohammad Shahabuddin.

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin is anticipated to reveal the election date in a nationwide address, as preparations reach completion. The commission aims to involve all political entities, but tensions remain high.

Amidst political upheaval, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and its ally Jamaat-e-Islami emerge as key contenders, while the Awami League's absence, following severe legal repercussions against their leader Sheikh Hasina, reshapes the electoral landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025