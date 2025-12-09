Countdown to Crucial Bangladesh Elections Amid Political Turbulence
The Bangladesh Election Commission is set to announce the schedule for the 13th general elections, expected in February. Political tension rises between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Jamaat-e-Islami as the Awami League grapples with leadership crises and legal challenges, impacting their election prospects.
The Bangladesh Election Commission is poised to announce the schedule for the 13th general elections, slated for February, an official confirmed Tuesday. This follows a crucial meeting with President Mohammad Shahabuddin.
Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin is anticipated to reveal the election date in a nationwide address, as preparations reach completion. The commission aims to involve all political entities, but tensions remain high.
Amidst political upheaval, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and its ally Jamaat-e-Islami emerge as key contenders, while the Awami League's absence, following severe legal repercussions against their leader Sheikh Hasina, reshapes the electoral landscape.
